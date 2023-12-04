Sene West NPP endorse Middle Belt CEO as Election 2024 parliamentary candidate

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kwame-Danso, (BE/R), Dec. 04. GNA – Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, elected Sene West Parliamentary has promised to capture the seat this time from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Mackay, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) secured 285 votes out of the 446 valid votes, to beat his three other contestants in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) at Kwame-Danso.



He said the government had done a lot and improved infrastructure in the area, saying the level of development brought to the entire Sene West District, gave the NPP an upper hand to win the seat and the presidential elections too.



Mr Mackay expressed appreciation to the delegates, entire supporters and Party members in the constituency for their support and the confidence reposed in him once again and asked them to support him to intensify the electioneering campaign.



He emphasised the need for the supporters to avoid any form of complacency, remain humble, reach out and propagate the achievements of the government to woo the votes of the masses in the rural communities.



Mr Mackay was also the NPP candidate for 20016 and 2020 promised to ensure that some of the pressing developmental needs of the people were tackled even before the Election 2024.

