Samini, King Promise, Freda Rhymez billed for 2023 MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Accra, Dec 05, GNA – The much-awaited 2023 edition of the MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has been scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, December 15.

The event, which many subscribers of the telecommunication network look out for would have on the bill award winning dancehall reggae artiste, Samini performing together with the ‘Terminator’ hitmaker, King Promise.

Also scheduled to perform on the day is Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Freda Rhymz and the sensational Viva Voices of MTN

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carol has become a much-anticipated event that the public and customers adore for its superb planning and the performance of seasoned artists.

GNA

