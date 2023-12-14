Osu Alata aspiring Assemblyman launches Ghetto Hunt initiative project 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Dec14, GNA—Ishmael Nii Amartei Telfer, aspiring assemblyman for Osu Alata Electoral Area has launched a ‘Ghetto Hunt Initiative’ project aimed at offering vocational skill training for the youth in the Electoral Area to make them self-reliant.

The youth would be given training in batik tie-and-dye, shoe-making, dressmaking, tailoring, basket-weaving, and barbering.

The aspiring Assemblyman has also provided about 50 toilet facilities for some households in the Electoral Area and the regular organization of clean-up exercises.

Nii Telfer who is contesting for the position for the second time running, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Thursday.

He said the provision of the amenities for the community was his personal contribution towards the improvement of the standard of living of the people.

The aspiring Assemblyman said he has also opened extra classes for some basic school pupils in the Electoral Area to help them broaden their knowledge.

He said for the past four years, he had registered more than 1,000 people on to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to access free medical care.

‘I have also provided about 20 people aged 70 and above with private insurance in the community and that more aged will also benefit from the scheme’ he said.

Nii Telfer called on the electorate to vote massively for him to enable him to undertake more projects in the area when voted to power.

He called for peace and unity during the District Level Elections scheduled for December 19.

