Only female Assemblymember aspirant in Lower-Manya Krobo steps down 

By Kamal Ahmed, GNA

Agormanya (E/R), Dec. 16, GNA – Miss Benedicta Abbey, the only female assembly member aspirant in Lower-Manya Krobo, has stepped down.

Ms Abbey, who has been a unit committee member for over a decade was contesting to become an Assembly member for Agormanya South Electoral area.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency as part of the “Women’s Profile”, she cited personal reasons and party politics as the reason for her withdrawal from the race as the only female aspirant contesting among over 60 male aspirants in the municipality.

She said having worked at the unit committee for many years, she was ready to use that experience to mobilize people in her electoral area for Community Development “but it’s unfortunate that I have to exit the contest.”

Ms Abbey was one of the 165 female aspirants contesting with over 2000 men in the district level elections in the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, Mr Jonathan Okine, Lower-Manya Krobo Electoral Commission Director, said his outfit was yet to receive any notice to that effect.

He said aspirants were free to withdraw from the race, however they would still be on the ballot due to the short notice of the withdrawal.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

