NRSA collaborates with Churches to promote Road Safety

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has called on religious leaders to use their platforms to raise awareness, educate, and inspire positive change in road safety issues in the country.

Mr David Adonteng, the Acting Director General of NRSA, said, “Together, we can create a culture of safety on our roads and make a significant impact on the well-being of our communities.”

The Acting Director, speaking at a Breakfast Meeting with Heads of Churches on the adoption of Road Safety Education, said road traffic injuries were one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide, with an increasing crash cases recorded each year.

The NRSA is collaborating with Churches to promote Road Safety during the Authority’s Christmas and New Year Campaign.

He said as custodians of faith and leaders within the communities, “your voice holds immense power to shape behaviours and attitudes and we must come together to promote and advocate for responsible behaviours on our roads.”

Mr Adonteng said the impact of road traffic crashes could be enormous, affecting societies and individuals in different facets and the Authority believe they were because they share a commitment to improving road safety in their daily lives.

The global status report on road safety specified that road traffic crashes will become the fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

He said Ghana like many other countries suffered the devastating consequences of road traffic crashes, where lives were lost, families were shattered, and communities were left in grief.

“As religious leaders, we have a moral obligation to protect and preserve life, and this extends to promoting safety on our roads,” he added.

He said their teachings emphasised compassion, empathy, and the value of human life and it was commendable that they translated these principles into action by advocating responsible road user behaviour on the roads.

Mr Adonteng said by doing so, “we can significantly reduce the number of road traffic crashes and save countless lives.”

Available statistics at the Authority indicate 11,694 crashes were recorded nationwide leading to 12,678 injuries and 1,839 deaths from January to October 2023.

In the same period last year, 12,565 crashes out of which 13,119 injuries and 1,985 deaths were recorded, representing 6.9 per cent, 3.3 per cent and 7.3 per cent reduction in the crashes, injuries and deaths respectively.

The Acting Director said the above figures represented a family member, a church member, a mother or a relative involved in road traffic crashes with its resultant injuries and deaths.

He said as they approached the yuletide season, the need to observe road safety had become crucial since the festive season was characterized by increased volumes of vehicles and people on the road travelling in different modes for various purposes, including conventions, 31″ watch night service, among others.

He said the Authority believed that the Church owed its congregation the duty to protect the lives of their members, as they preached love and the birth of Christ to their congregation.

“There can never be any other occasion than the Christmas season to stress the need to ‘Staying Alive’ in our daily travels. There are several ways our collective efforts can make a difference and change the narrative,” he added.

He urged religious leaders to encourage their congregants and followers to adhere to traffic rules and regulations, including respecting speed limits, wearing seatbelts, and avoiding dangerous manoeuvring.

Mr Adonteng said the most vulnerable road users in society were children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

He said they were particularly susceptible to the dangers of reckless driving, and it would be their duty to advocate their protection and ensure that the roads were safe and accessible for all.

He said beyond promoting responsible behaviour, they should also offer support and solace to those affected by road traffic crashes, providing counselling, comfort and practical assistance to individuals and families who have experienced loss or trauma.

The Very Reverend Eric K. Amihere, the Director, Public Relations, at the Methodist Church Ghana said they welcomed the call to support the education of members on issues of road safety.

