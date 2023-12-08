Northern Region Muslims gives to flood victims in Volta, Savannah Regions

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Dec 08, GNA – The Northern Region Muslims Council has donated relief items to flood victims in the Volta and Savannah Regions to help ameliorate their plight.

The items, valued at GHc150,000.00, included 200 bags of maize, 10 bags of rice, 500 tubers of yam, 500 bales of used cloths, and 240 wax prints.

Sheikh Alhassan Abukari Issah, Chairman of Northern Region Muslims Council, who led the presentation in Tamale, said it formed part of their efforts to support the victims.

The recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam led to floods in some communities in the Volta, Greater Accra, and Eastern Regions with those in North Tongu being the worst affected.

Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region was also affected.

Sheikh Issah said, “Islam teaches Muslims that human beings are brothers and sisters, and when their fellow human being is in distress, there is the need for the other to offer assistance and solidarity, hence today’s donation.”

He consoled the victims emphasising that the God, who brought the disaster upon them, would again shower them with His blessings, adding “Sooner than later, this your pain and agony will be a thing of the past.”

He commended all who supported in diverse ways to make the exercise possible and appealed to other international organisations to assist the government find lasting solution to the perennial floods in the affected areas.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who received the items on behalf of the people, thanked the Northern Region Muslims Council for their kind gesture towards alleviating the plight of the people.

He said the gesture would complement the government’s efforts to bring relief to the affected residents.

Mr Abdallah Salifu, Northern Regional Director, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) said the presentation was done at the right time, adding that the organisation was still seeking support for the affected areas.

Mr Nbonwura Mustapha, NADMO Director for Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, said the impact of the flood disaster required the support of NGOs and other philanthropists to mitigate the plight of the affected persons, and lauded the Council for the donation.

