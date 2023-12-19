No classroom block: fate of basic five primary school kids in limbo

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Apuwongo, Dec. 19 GNA – The fate of basic five pupils at Apuwongo Primary School hangs in doubt whether their under-tree classroom lessons will change from next academic year, since the school has no classrooms.

The schoolteachers told the Ghana News Agency in an interview during a visit that the school, would have to create another under tree classroom for the next academic year in 2024 for basic six in addition to the other four under tree classes.

A teacher, Madam Alice Atoringo, said the kindergarten one and two, made up of 18 children in each class, received their lessons under trees just like those in basic one and basic five.

A three-classroom structure put up by the community as a self-help initiative had been left at the lower level without the super structure and was being used by basic two and three pupils roofed with millet stalks and mats.

The situation, some community members said, was worrying as it exposed the school children to the harsh weather conditions of the area, sending them home prematurely at the slightest threat of rain.

Ms Atoringo noted that through a Good Samaritan, the school had been provided with tables and chairs for use, however the markerboards were propped against the trees to enable their teachers to manage their instructional periods.

The Assembly man for the Apowungo-Yikene Electoral Area, Mr Roger Abugre noted the tireless efforts of community members in ensuring that the classroom was roofed for the school children, having constructed the ground level.

He promised to take the issue up to the District Assembly and follow up to the District Directorate of Education for quick intervention to ensure the swift completion of the structure hopefully before the next rains next year.

He also appealed to the citizens of the district and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school to help improve teaching and learning.

