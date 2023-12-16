NGO donates sports equipment to GES in Dormaa Ahenkro 

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 16, GNA – The Twenewaa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has presented sports kits and equipment to the Ghana Education Service (GES) at Dormaa Ahenkro to promote sports development in the area.

The NGO, which has it headquarters in Columbus Ohio, United States presented 40 pairs of spikes, eight training cones, 10 stop watches, five sports digital scales, and 10 footballs valued at GHC10,000

Madam Margaret Azupoka, the Public Relations Officer of the NGO, said the Foundation was taking care of 1,200 orphans in Tatale and Sandema in the Northern Region, Bomaa, Sunyani, Berekum, Wamfie, Kyeremasu, Aboabo and Dormaa Ahenkro also in the Bono Region.

The orphans were supplied with shoes, clothings and learning materials to support their educational needs, she said and added that the NGO aimed at providing tablets to some school children who excel academically at Aboabo, the hometown of Mr. Cosmos Oppong, the Founder of the NGO this Christmas.

Madam Azupoka explained that the orphans taking care of by the NGO were selected based on the presentation of the death certificates of a parent or both parents.

Reverend Father Kingsley Dwamena Asante, the Dormaa Central Municipal Director of Education, indicated that education looked at the holistic development of children, which includes sports and other potential of an individual that could be tapped for the development of the society.

He urged the beneficiary institutions to take good care of the items donated to the government agencies to ensure they were used for the intended purposes.

He said the items would be taken to the GES stores for an inventory to be taken by officials and ensure safekeeping.

He lauded the NGO for the kind gesture and promised the items would be used purposefully to nurture the talents of the children in the area.

Mr. Gordon Asubonteng, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Dormaa Central Municipal, noted that every individual was endowed with talents which could be unearth for the development of the nation.

Mr. Asubonteng said sports had a connection with academic performance and leadership capabilities, adding that Science had made it relevant and proven that sporting activities produced fitness and active minds.

The former MCE thanked the Foundation for its kindness and appealed to others to emulate such gestures.

Similar donations were made at Aboabo and Masu Primary and JHS valued at several millions of cedis.

GNA

