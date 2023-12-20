New Mamprobi Assembly Member retained in landslide victory

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Mr Nathaniel Osei Welbeck has been re-elected the Assembly Member for the New Mamprobi Electoral Area in the Ablekuma South sub-metro of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Welbeck, an Administrator, secured a landslide victory on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, beating his closest contender, Madam Juliana Codjoe who managed to poll about half of his votes.

He had 1,007 of the total valid votes cast while Madam Juliana Codjoe secured 511 votes. Mr Wisdom Mawuli Adedeme garnered 45 votes.

In all, 1,569 votes were cast across the 26 polling stations.

Total valid votes cast was 1,563 while six votes were rejected.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he was declared winner, Mr Welbeck said he was humbled by the power reposed in him by the people of New Mamprobi.

He assured them of his commitment to work harder to bring development and better the lives of the people in the electoral area.

“In 2020 when I was elected, I promised God that I was going to work hard for the people of New Mamprobi to love me the more.

The area needs development, we need gutters, the youth need jobs, they are suffering. I am there because of them and that is what I’m going to do. I’m going to make sure that New Mamprobi becomes like Dubai,” he added.

Mr Welbeck invited the other contestants to join him and make the area more pleasant.

Meanwhile, there was no election for the Unit Committee members because only five persons filed to fill the available five slots. As a result, the five automatically qualify as members of the Committee.

They are Justice Abbey, Oliver Akolly, Augustus Hiamabe, Samuel Aboroso and Michael Kuni.

