Nana Prah Agyensaim VI wins 2023 GESA Man of the Year award

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA – Ahunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area—Assin Kushea in the Central Region, has won the Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards (GESA) Man of the Year.

The 80-year-old chief was honoured for making Assin Kushea the cleanest town in Ghana and for tirelessly championing environmental sustainability for all.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Nanayaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of GESA, said acknowledging and recognising the effort of traditional leaders in sustaining a cleaner environment would be a game-changer.

He stated that the awards scheme was aimed at changing the mindset of the people so as to visibly sustain the commitment towards environmental sustainability.

“Traditional leaders have the power to instill the habit of cleanliness among the people, and that’s why we commended Nana Prah Agyensaim VI for leading the charge towards a cleaner environment.

“It can be done, and the award schemes would continue to honour people who continue to make an impact in the field of sanitation,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, who is also the Ambassador for Ghana National Sanitation, thanked the organisers for the huge recognition for the little efforts he put into making his community clean.

“This recognition has come at the right time, and I cherish it so much. I receive this award not only for myself but for the people of Assin Owirenkyi and all traditional rulers.

“I believe this is the time we have to do something for the country to feel our usefulness and contribution towards a clean environment in Ghana,” he stated.

Present at the presentation ceremony were Nana Kofi Amoakohene, the Board Chair of GESA and Mr Fred Kissi, a representative from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

GNA

