Low voter turnout at Sakumono Holy Child Nursery 

By James Amoh Jnr.

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The District Level Elections (DLEs) witnessed a low voter turnout at the Sakumono Holy Child Nursery in the Sakumono Electoral Area of the Tema West Municipality.

The low participation appears to have cast a shadow over the democratic process with a sense of apathy.

Polling stations at the Sakumono Holy Child School Nursey are recording a low turnout as Election Officials were spotted chatting away with Police personnel.

Barely an hour to the close of polls, the expectation of election officials was to still see a high turnout.

Out of over 324 expected voters at Holy Child Nursery Estate Two, only 21 people had cast their ballots as of 4pm.

Edmond Worlanyor, Presiding Officer for the polling station, expressed optimism that some workers might show up before close of polls.

At one of the polling stations at the Centre, Belinda Debrah, the Presiding Officer, said they had encountered challenges with their Biometric Verification Device (BVD).

While the GNA sought answers on the non-functional device, some six persons, including an 80-year-old woman, were waiting anxiously for the BVD, which had already “broken down” twice in the day, to work.

The 80-year-old woman, a former Civil Servant, using a walking stick, said the flame of civic responsibility needed to be rekindled.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said educational initiatives targeted at the youth to reorient them was key in ensuring participation in the District Level Elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

