Local Government Minister inspects ongoing projects in Eastern Region

By Bertha Badu-Agyei,

Kyebi, Dec 5, GNA –Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Local Government Minister, has inspected some ongoing developmental projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project (GSCSP) in the Eastern Region.

He visited Lower-Manya Krobo, New Juaben South and Abuakwa South out of the five municipalities in the region benefiting from the 245-million-dollar GSCSP across 35 municipalities in the country.

The visit was to monitor the ongoing works as well as to interact with the traditional authorities in the respective areas.

At Lower-Manya Krobo, he inspected a188 lockable market stalls, a completed business centre, the construction of culverts at Manaam on the Odumase-Kpong junction road, the construction of a 3.5 km road from the Manya Krobo rural Bank Junction to Kodjoman and the Atua Government Hospital Road through Mount Mary College of Education to Somanya.

In New Juaben South, he inspected works on the redevelopment of the Koforidua Jackson Park, which consists of a construction of a public stand, ceremonial stand, a health post, a gym and landscaping at the cenotaph among others.

Other projects in the municipality under the GSCSP included paving of selected town roads and bitumen surfacing of the Koforidua Galloway-St Dominic Road among others.

The projects inspected at Abuakwa South were construction of a mall consisting of a marker and a 44-room capacity hostel with a-300-seater auditorium and a restaurant.

Mr Dan Botwe, who expressed satisfaction at the level of work and progression, appealed to all stakeholders including traditional authorities to own the project which was meant to improve the local economies of the respective municipalities.

He reiterated that funds for the GSCSP were readily available, and the projects were carefully selected to improve the standards of living of the people and to improve security of the urban spaces of the beneficiary communities.

Accompanied by Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister and other officials of the Ministry, Mr Botwe paid courtesy calls on Nene Sackite, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng and Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, parade Chiefs of Manya Krobo, New Juaben and Akyem Abuakwa respectively.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

