Let’s win Nchumuru seat for NPP – Parliamentary candidate urges constituents

By Kingsley Mamore,

Dambai (O/R), Dec 12, GNA – Mr James Mamudu, the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, has called on the constituents to vote for him in the December 2024 elections to bring development to the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Mamudu said the NPP had not won that seat before and, therefore, urged the electorates to change the trend.

Mr Mamudu said voting for him to represent the constituency in Parliament will fast track developmental projects in the area.

He said significant projects had already been executed in the district under the NPP-led Government, including the provision of a fire station at Chinderi, an ultramodern magistrate court, vocational school, electricity extension to many communities, and One-District -one-warehouse.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the Banda Water Supply system in the Krachi Nchumuru District was also fixed after it broke down in 2014, during, which the community and its environs were depending on a stream and a borehole for five years.

The system now served more than 2,000 people within Banda and its environs.

He said the Free Senior High School policy, in particular, had come to address a critical educational challenge in the constituency and appealed to the constituents for their support to help the NPP “break the eight” to continue its good work.

