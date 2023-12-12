King Paluta deserves New Artiste of the Year award – Abeiku Santana

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA – Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, says rap sensation King Paluta deserves to be crowned New Artiste of the Year.

King Paulta has been one of the hottest music sensations this year, churning out back-to-back hits and still dominating music trends.

According to Abeiku Santana, it would be totally disastrous for King Paluta not to be named New Artiste of the Year at the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

“If the New Artiste of the Year is not given to King Paluta, then I think that would be the end of the VGMA. I am part of the VGMA Board, and I will definitely vote for King Paluta, and I am sorry for the rest,” Abeiku Santana said.

King Paluta, under the year of review, has garnered over five million streams from his two hit songs, “Yahitte” and “Sika Aba Fie.”

He recently received massive commendations from rap legend Okyeame Kwame, who touted him as one of the biggest music prodigies from Ashanti Region.

King Paluta’s “Sika Aba AFie” is still making waves across various social media platforms, including TikTok, where it has been used more than a million times by users.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

