Israeli army attacks more than 250 targets in Gaza in one day

Tel Aviv/Gaza, Dec. 13, (dpa/GNA) – Israel’s army said on Wednesday morning it has attacked more than 250 positions in the Gaza Strip in a single day.

Israeli forces carried out “precise attacks on terrorist targets” from the air, on the ground and from the sea on Tuesday, the military said.

Militants attempting to fire rockets towards Israel from the neighbourhood of Shejaiya were also targeted.

Israel’s army also announced the deaths of 10 soldiers who were killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. A total of 115 Israeli military personnel have been killed since the start of the ground offensive.

Extremist Palestinians fired rockets towards Israel again on Wednesday. According to the army, rocket alarms were triggered in border towns near the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israel near the border with the Gaza strip. More than 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side, most of them civilians.

Israel then set itself the goal of ending Hamas’ control of the Gaza Strip and eliminating its military capabilities. According to the Hamas health authority, more than 18,400 people have already been killed and more than 50,000 injured in the Israeli attacks.

GNA

