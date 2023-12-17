ICGC Open Heavens Temple Gives Humanitarian Support to the Adjiringanor Community

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA – The Open Heavens Temple branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at East Legon in Accra has donated assorted humanitarian items to the people in the Adjiringanor community.

This is part of their annual Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programme dubbed “Clean Clothing Drive/Lunch on Jesus”.

This annual project, spearheaded by the CSR Ministry of the Open Heavens Temple, drew over 1,000 people from the community to receive the items.

The head pastor of the church, Rev. Eric Xexemeku, initiated this benevolent effort to show kindness and love to the under-privileged and needy in the church and its host communities during the Christmas period.

The Christmas season is chosen for this exercise because it marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and Jesus Christ’s ministry was founded on love and care to mankind.

During the presentations, Rev Xexemeku said, “As a local church in the community, we draw lessons from the ministry of Jesus Christ to demonstrate the love of God to the people. The greatest service we can offer as a church to our community is to introduce the Gospel to the unsaved, but we must also support the physical needs of the people”.

He further stated that “Jesus Christ touched His community with healing, giving and affection, committing Himself to loving others, blessing and serving the poor, the sick, and the distressed.

He told His disciples, “This is my commandment, That ye love one another, as I have loved you” (John 15:12 KJV).

Pastor Xexemeku noted that we must showcase brotherhood and live for all people around us with the love of Christ.

The donation, made to both children and adults, included assorted food items such as rice, oil, canned fish, tomatoes, bread, oats, Milo beverages, drinks, gari, and clothes, among others.

The church used the opportunity to share Christ with the beneficiaries and invited them to the 31st night CROSSOVER service to be held on the Adjiringanor Astroturf.

