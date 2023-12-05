GTA partners XCINEX Corporation to expand global reach of Ghana’s creative industry

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA – Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and XCINEX Corporation, a San Francisco based tech company, have announced a strategic partnership to expand global reach for Ghanaian artists and content creators through a tech platform.

The partnership seeks to revolutionise the way Ghanaian artists and content creators connect with audiences worldwide, by leveraging XCINEX’s innovative new VENUEmobile platform, which is now available on the App Store and on Google Play.

A Statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said The VENUEmobile platform would offer a unique and dynamic experience for artists from Ghana to stream their local films and live contents to Ghanaians in the diaspora and their global audience.

That would be done on pay-per-viewer basis, guaranteeing one ticket per-viewer whilst preventing fans from casting the streaming content to any screen or recording it.

“What is more is that the content creators and artists from Ghana are not required to make any upfront payment to stream on the platform. By providing artists access to VENUEmobile, XCINEX and GTA are facilitating a global stage for local talents,” the statement said.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Tourism Authority, said the partnership would significantly boost the exposure of Ghana’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

He said: “By showcasing Ghanaian music, dance, and other performing arts on a global platform, the initiative will ignite worldwide interest in Ghana’s tourism and culture.

“This increased visibility is anticipated to spark a surge in tourism, as global audiences are drawn to explore the vibrant culture they experience through VENUEmobile.”

Mr Agyemang said the organisers and artists preparing for December in GH events would take advantage of the platform to reach a global audience and generate additional revenues.

Mr. Cihan Fuat Atkin, Co-Founder & CEO of XCINEX Corporation, said the agreement promised to generate additive revenue streams for artists in a world where digital access had become key in providing artists with the tools to reach a wider fan base.

“This initiative offers a sustainable and innovative way for artists from Ghana to monetise their art and offer inclusivity to their fans worldwide whilst contributing to the overall growth of Ghana’s tourism and creative economy,” he said.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

