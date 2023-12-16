Give me four more years for development – Assembly member urges electorate 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Dec 16, GNA – Mr Yagin Bisal , the Assembly member for Yariga Electoral Area in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has appealed to electorate in the upcoming District Level Elections to retain him.

He said his re-election would enable him to continue with his positive agenda aimed at transforming the area.

Mr Bisal made the appeal when he rendered account of his stewardship for the past four years as the assembly member for Yariga Electoral Area, where he said sanitation had been a major improvement under his watch.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he had been able with the support of the Assembly, enrolled several people in the area onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), including card renewals.

“I am ensuring the people live healthy lives because productive economic development has always been a priority for me before anything.”

Speaking further on his stewardship, the incumbent Assembly member said education had been his priority in the area and most of the schools were in good shape for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Bisal, however, expressed concern about the bad roads linking the community and other farming and fishing communities, making living difficult for the people.

He said there were no bridges and alternative routes to the other communities that could be used to transport their goods to nearby communities and major towns.

Mr Bisal called on the government and the Municipal Assembly Authorities to fix the roads from Yariga through Abongo to Dambai.

GNA

