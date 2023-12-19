GIMPA graduates advised to explore opportunities in agribusiness

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – Mr Albert Ocran, a management consultant, has encouraged graduates of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to take advantage of business opportunities in the agri-business value chains.

He said there were many opportunities in agribusiness for the graduates to tap into and create sustainable livelihoods for themselves.

Mr Ocran gave the advice in Accra at the 23rd GIMPA Congregation.

Some 940 students graduated in various graduate and undergraduate programmes.

The programmes are the Business School, School of Public Services and Governance, Faculty of Law, and School of Social Sciences and Technology.

Mr Ocran urged the graduates to strive for excellence and work hard to achieve their future goals, stressing “there are greater opportunities ahead”.

“I want you to remember that the path to national growth demands the collective efforts of three key pillars: academia, government, and industry,” he said.

He said academia laid a solid foundation for learning and innovation and that research conducted within the institutions should lead to advancements in science, technology, and business.

Mr Ocran urged the government to create an enabling environment for businesses and innovations like entrepreneurship to thrive in the country.

“Government can incentivise research and development, invest in crucial infrastructure, and create a regulatory framework that encourages entrepreneurship and business growth,” he said.

The industry, he stated, was the engine that drove economic growth and, when harnessed efficiently, could transform the academic discovery of products and services that improved lives.

He said it was prudent to ensure that research remained relevant and called for synergy between academia, government, and industry to ensure sustained development.

He called for continuous reinvention to remain at the cutting edge and succeed in their endeavours.

“You need to take responsibility, be innovative, create networks, and continue to push the boundaries of knowledge,” he said.

Prof Samuel Bonsu, the Rector of GIMPA, commended the graduates for successful academic journey and urged them to be good ambassadors of the Institute in their respective fields of work.

He urged the graduates to build partnerships and relationships for their own benefit, the Institute, and the nation.

The Rector said the Institute would soon launch the GIMPA Alumni Association in Europe and America to support its goals and objectives.

He said the Institute had instituted curriculum reforms to improve the quality of students and ensure positive learning outcomes.

Mr Samuel Agorvor Attah, the best graduating student in digital forensics and cybersecurity, commended the Institute for imparting knowledge to them and pledged to make the needed positive impact on society.

