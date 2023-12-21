Ghana Food Festival is on Christmas Day

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA-This year’s Ghana Food Festival (GFF) is scheduled for Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2023.

The event, organised by Pen it Multimedia Limited, a digital media and events management company in Accra, is a carnival that seeks to bring food, arts, and entertainment lovers together.

It will take place at the Atlantic Mall, Atomic Junction Roundabout, North Legon, near the University of Ghana, from 8 am till evening.

The 2023 edition is supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat, Fidelity Bank Ghana and the Atlantic Mall.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pen it Multimedia Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Forson, said the event was geared towards celebrating Ghana’s tourism, arts and culture.

The event is part of the “December in GH” Programme instituted by the BTR to promote tourism in Africa.

“Ghana is blessed with healthy delicacies like banku, tuo-zaafi, and akple, and I encourage citizens to patronise them,” he said.

Mr Forson said the festival would showcase continental and local cuisines from all 16 regions and foster economic relations and investments from the diaspora in Ghana and across the continent.

The GFF 2023 is expected to serve as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses in the food and non-food production chain, made-in-Ghana products to network, form partnerships, trade, and sell their wares.

“Food and tourism are one area that can attract foreigners to Ghana besides the tourist centres and the country’s peaceful atmosphere. Our event is to provide an avenue to attract foreigners into the country,” he said.

He added that an opportunity would be given to foreign food and non-food vendors to exhibit their products to the audience to diversify the event.

The GFF will present its prestigious attendees with a variety of local cuisines to choose from – fufu, tuo-zaafi, akple, banku, tubani, and Ghana’s irresistible and world-acclaimed rice meal, Ghana Jollof.

Others will be waakye, kenkey and beans otherwise known as red red, omotuo, ampesi, and fried yam.

Ghanaian beverages and snacks, including hausa koko, tom brown, roasted corn and plantain, sobolo, asaana and pito will also be available at the festival.

Mr Forson said the event was free to attend for all and called on Ghanaians and other nationals to take advantage of the event to have a feel of the country through its meals.

He said there would also be an eating competition, bouncy castle and a gaming arena for kids, as well as other outdoor and fun games.

“Ghana Food Festival will generally provide business and networking opportunities, partnerships between sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, and attendees,” he added.

He encouraged food vendors and businesses in the manufacturing of made-in-Ghana products and services, as well as those involved in continental dishes to book their stands via [email protected].

