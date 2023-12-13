Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce donates to affected communities of Akosombo Spillage

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, GNA

Sogakope (V/R), Dec. 13, GNA – The Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce has donated some items to the South Tongu and some communities affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Mr. Yang Qun, President of the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the Asogli Power Plant, noted that the chamber expressed their support to the people who suffered the spillage, which resulted in widespread flooding, displacement of numerous communities, and forcing residents to evacuate their homes by creating serious damages.

He added that in times of crisis, it is essential that we come together as a community, not only to offer sympathies but to provide tangible support to those affected.

He again disclosed that he was proud to announce that the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is taking proactive steps to assist the flood victims, particularly children, and contribute to ongoing relief efforts.

He said, “It is sad to witness that children of these communities could not go to school when the disaster occurred and were prone to several diseases accompanied by the flood, and I hope that the donation will be channelled to the support of education and the health of these children in the affected communities.”.

Mr. Qun also noted that Ghana and China shared a longstanding relations built on mutual respect, cooperation, and a sense of shared responsibility, and it is in times like this that the strength of such alliances becomes even more apparent.

The donated items included 160 pieces of student mattresses, 160 pieces of pillows, 80 bags of 25 kilogrammes of rice, 20 boxes of oil (Jianxi Intl.), 10 bags of 25 kilogrammes of rice (Jianxi Intl.), 6 boxes of stationary( Jianxi Intl.), a sum of GHC500,000.00 from the Ghana-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and GHC50,000.00 from China Jianxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Limited to the affected communities.

He urged all to stand in unity and show the resilience of the communities in the face of difficulties, and together we can make a difference to bring hope to those who are currently facing the challenges brought about by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

Togbe Afede XIV, Agogbomefia of the Asogli State, and the Director of the Asogli Power Plant also stated that, though the flood water has receded, the consequences are still lingering, and this unfortunate event has led to people losing their businesses, farms, fish ponds, schools, and hospitals, while some have lost their homes and can’t return.

He said that every misfortune can be converted into a blessing, and so they should see how they can leverage the lessons that they have learnt to create a better community.

“In every disaster, there are silver linings, and I believe that we shall take good lessons from what has befallen us and become stronger members of our community while trying to be each other’s keeper and ensuring love amongst ourselves,” he added.

He called on organisations, philanthropists, and other institutions and hoped that they would come to the aid of these victims. He expressed his appreciation to the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce for their support during their times of need.

The Members of Parliament for South Tongu and Ketu-South, Mr. Kobena Mensah Wayome and Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Ghana-Chinese Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, the Asogli Power Plant, and Togbe Afede XIV for their kind gesture shown to the affected people.

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie said though the items did not completely take away their grief and the trauma they experienced due to the spillage, they would soothe their hearts a little.

