Fresh outbreak of hostilities on Israel-Lebanon border 

Tel Aviv, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) – Israeli forces responded to rockets fired from Lebanon with attacks on targets across the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported, saying it had intercepted six launches.

The Al-Manar television broadcaster operated by Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia backed by Iran, reported that villages in the border area had been hit by the Israeli fire.

And the Al Mayadeen television broadcaster reported artillery fire from the Israeli striking near the village of Naqoura on the coast.

Hezbollah did not initially comment on the exchange of fire.

