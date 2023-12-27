Fourth ‘Taste of Ghana’ festival takes off in Accra

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Dec.27, GNA – The fourth edition of the ‘Taste of Ghana’ festival led by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and partners is gathering momentum at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Visitors from far and near are within the premises to experience the show, which includes a variety of exciting activities.

From bouncy castles, a mini canopy walkway to exhibition of made in Ghana products, and music performances, the event is one of the well-recommended destinations for revellers in the capital.

Top performers, including Shatta Wale, R2Bees, EL, and Adina are expected to spice up the celebration later in the day until patrons drop off.

‘Taste of Ghana’, a collaboration between (GIPC), Ghana Tourism Authority, and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, is to project the rich Ghanaian heritage through music, arts and culture.

It will, among other things, afford local and and international visitors an opportunity to network and explore commercial and investment opportunities in the country.

This year’s event is themed “GH: The Africa Dream”.

Dance performances, masqueraders, a fashion runway, art exhibitions, traditional Ghanaian dishes and products are featuring prominently.

