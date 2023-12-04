First-year SHS admissions commence 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 04, GNA – First-year Senior High School (SHS) admission processes commenced smoothly on Monday across the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Various streets and roads leading to the many schools were chocked with vehicles carrying chop boxes, mattresses, parents, and guardians from all walks of life.

As traders hover at entrances of schools, drivers cashed in, picking students, many of whom were seen in groups looking for taxis.

There were long queues in the schools as students went through the admission processes which commenced online.

The process included verification of data, allocation of accommodation and inspection of items in the prospectus.

The Ghana News Agency, observed during visits to a number of SHSs that many students in the company of their parents had reported to school.

At Mfantsipim School, the authorities said admission processes were incident free with adequate measures to receive the 1,145 students.

They confirmed most of the students had reported and going through registration processes under the supervision of dedicated parents.

At Adisadel College, some parents and first-year students, were left frustrated after they were redirected to the online registration portal.

Some parents claimed they did not know students were required to access their prospectus, admission letter, medical forms, programmes among other requirements online before proceeding to their respective schools to complete the admission processes.

Madam Mercy Otoo, a guardian with his son, expressed satisfaction with admission processes and urged parents of students who were yet to receive their placements to be patient as the government would absorb all students.

She said parents had a significant role to play in the academic life of their children and should not abandon their responsibilities.

For the students, she advised them to take their studies seriously and make themselves, their family and nation proud of the investments made in them.

GNA

