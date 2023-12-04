COSTECH in Yendi wins agricultural award 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi, Dec4, GNA – Apart from their educational prowess, the Northern College of Science and Technology has been adjudged the Yendi Municipal Best Education Institution.

They are engaged in fish farming and produce tilapia, catfish, and rearing of livestock like goats, sheep, cattle, birds like guinea fowls, turkey, vegetables like bera, pepper, okro, tomatoes, among others.

Mr. Nathaniel Adams Jnr, Founder of the school who received the certificate on behalf of the school said they used crops in agriculture to teach and feed the students and sell the excess and the funds used for some of the needs of the school.

He said the school started agricultural programmes since its inception 10 years ago for both boys and girls and most of the old students were doing well in agriculture with good grades in BECE examination.

He said the school engagement in agriculture helped the school by reducing their expenditure on food.

Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive who presented the certificate to the school commended them for farming to feed themselves and urged other institutions to emulate and engage in agriculture.

He urged the students of the school to continue with their good work in academic and agriculture in the municipality.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

