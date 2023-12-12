First Lady, two other prominent Ghanaian women, honoured

By Stephen Asante/Jesse Owusu

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA – The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three prominent Ghanaian women for demonstrating commitment to humanitarian causes.

They are the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo, Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, and Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, the nation’s first female Chief Justice.

The three personalities were cited for their exceptional professional work which has left indelible marks in their respective fields and society at large.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on hand to give moral support to the First Lady as well as the other recipients.

Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, the Chancellor of UPSA, described the event as historic given the fact that it was an all-female affair – depicting the vital role women played in the nation’s development agenda.

He commended the honorees for their dedicated services and commitment to duty, saying the nation was blessed to have had such knowledgeable and hardworking personalities.

“As a champion of social causes, your contribution to humanity has been very impactful in the country and you have been commended for advocating the fight against malaria in Ghana.

“You spearheaded the health education agenda in 2017 by establishing the Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental organisation to enhance government’s efforts among women and children in Ghana,” a citation presented to the First Lady read.

Since becoming the First Lady some seven years ago, Mrs Akufo-Addo has been instrumental in working for the betterment of women and children, initiating some transformative projects at the Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals, Ghana’s two largest referral hospitals, to enhance maternal and childcare.

“You are also a founding member and Chairperson of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, a charity established in 2005 that supports the national efforts to reduce malaria infections in infants and young children.

On Justice Bamford-Addo, a citation presented to her read: “Your remarkable achievements paved the way for a new dawn of women justices in Ghana’s Supreme Court.”

“In recognition of your remarkable service to Ghana, in October 2011, you were honoured by President John Evans Atta-Mills with the Companion of the Order of the Volta, the highest in the order of Volta awards.

“You retired from public service in October 2004, after 43 years as a practising lawyer and 13 years as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Ghana.”

For Justice Theodora Wood, a citation presented to her saluted her for being an ardent advocate of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

“You have contributed immensely to advancing the cause of ADR both locally and internationally.

“During the span of your career, you occupied many international positions. Your good work was highly recognised in and out of Ghana, including the Order of the Star of Ghana, the nation’s highest honour in 2007, and in August 2008, you were awarded a Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Ghana,” the citation noted.

Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of National Security, lauded the honorees for their patriotism and commitment to the nation’s growth.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, was hopeful the awards would motivate the younger generation of professionals to strive for excellence in their work.

