Agriculture Ministers of Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania Discuss Regulations for Ukrainian Agricultural Imports

Sofia, Dec 12 (BTA/GNA) – At a meeting in Brussels, the agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania discussed the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, the Agriculture Ministry in Sofia said on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Food Minister Kiril Vatev said he was ready to support joint action by the five countries. “It is important to tell the European Commission that the market distortion in these countries is greater than in all other EU member states,” Vatev said. “We fully support the solidarity corridors, but we cannot ignore the impact from dumping pricing on our producers and the distortion of the market,” the Minister added.

He briefed his colleagues on the agreement Bulgaria has reached with Ukraine, which is now accepting applications for licences to export wheat, maize, sunflower and rapeseed to Bulgaria.

The Minister also informed about the information exchange regime between Ukraine and Bulgaria, agreed at regular meetings with the Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi. He pointed out that he expects the measures to increase the purchase of Bulgarian sunflower, which is among the sensitive commodities. “We are looking for a balanced solution in the interests of Bulgarian farmers and processors,” he said.

Vatev also briefed his colleagues about the problems of Bulgarian dairy farmers caused by the import of powdered milk from Ukraine, which is dumping Bulgarian fresh milk and creating tension in the sector.

This product is outside the scope of the agreements with both the EU and the Ukrainian licensing regime.

All ministers agreed on joint action with the EC to find a solution to the problems at EU level.

BTA/GNA

