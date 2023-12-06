EC to conduct District Level Elections at Jasikan/Guan Districts on December 19

Accra, Dec. 06, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will conduct the District Level Elections in the Jasikan and Guan Districts on the 19th of December 2023.

This follows the passage of the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 119 and in accordance with the District Level Elections Regulations, 2015 (CI 89),

The EC in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it would be recalled that Nominations for the 2023 District Level Elections were not received in the Jasikan and Guan Districts on the 16th and 17th of November 2023, as was the case in the other districts.

This, the statement said, was because CI 119 (to be Amended) which had been laid in Parliament had not matured.

“Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the Jasikan and Guan District Offices of the Electoral Commission or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh),’ it stated.

It said completed Nomination Forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by either the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of a recent post-card sized photographs (bust sized) to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election, from Thursday, the 7th to Friday the 8th of December between the hours of 0900 hours in the morning to 1200 hours at noon and 1400 hours to 1700 hours in the evening on each day.

It said Nominations for the District Assembly Elections shall be witnessed by the signatures or marks of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by 18 other persons who were residents and registered to vote in the Electoral Area.

It said Nominations for the Unit Committee Elections shall be witnessed by the signatures or marks of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eight other persons who were residents and registered to vote in the Electoral Area.

The statement said all enquiries related to these Elections should be addressed to the District Officers of the Electoral Commission in the Jasikan and Guan Districts.

GNA

