District Level Elections: We are ready—La Dade-Kotopon Assembly member contestants

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA—Contestants in the upcoming District Level Election at the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly have expressed readiness for the exercise.



They have, therefore, encouraged community members to come out in their numbers to cast their votes.



The Electoral Commission has scheduled Tuesday, December 19, 2023, for the local government elections in 6,272 electoral areas in all the districts across the country, except Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South in the Bono East Region.



The exercise will elect Assembly members and Unit committee members for the next four years.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, Mr Bernard Tetteh, contesting at the Adiembra Electoral area, said he had hit the ground running with house-to-house campaign to note down concerns of community members and share his vision with them.



He said his five-fold vision encompassed education, security, sanitation, healthcare, and transparency and accountability.



Mr Tetteh said since 2020, he had single-handedly lobbied for 55 streetlights to be fixed at vantage points in his electoral area.



He said he had also organised extra classes for pupils, free health screening and registration/ renewal of National Health Insurance cards for 150 people, mobilised members for cleanup exercises, amongst others.



Mr Tetteh said he was, however, constrained with funds since many of the voters expected money from him and expressed worry over such a pattern.



“Whoever sees you will ask for money. If you don’t meet their financial needs, they will regard you as selfish or wicked. Sometimes, I have to borrow money from my wife. Even today, it was my daughter who gave me Gh50 to sort myself out,” he bemoaned.



Mr Raphael Nii Anum Ayikwei, incumbent Assembly Member of Mantiase/ Tse-Addo Electoral Area, who is seeking reelection, said due to the vastness of his area, it had been difficult to meet all the needs of the people. .



However, he expressed confidence of being retained due to his numerous accomplishments such as provision and desilting of drains, streetlights, and educational support, amongst others.



“This year alone, we donated 530 math sets to the BECE candidates. We also addressed over 130 school placement issues. Parents and children are also being engaged to see the need to go to school and provide support where needed,” he said.



He expressed worry over the absence of schools in the area and low interest of parents to enrol their wards in school.



However, Mr Ayikwei said when retained, he would address the issue through application of the laws to ensure that parents and guardians prioritised education.



He said he would also lobby for financial support for business startups.



Mr Ayikwei also bemoaned the low participation of community members in communal work.



“Everyone thinks it is laborious to engage in communal work and expect to be paid for work they are doing to make living in the community better,” he said.



The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly was carved out of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in June 2012 with its capital at La.



It is bounded on both North and West by Accra Metropolitan Assembly, on the East by Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly and on the South by the Gulf of Guinea.



The Assembly has 10 electoral areas.



GNA

