District Level Elections: Keta, Anloga Market Days advanced to Monday 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Dec. 17, GNA- The Anloga District and the Keta Municipal Assembly have advanced their next market days to Monday, December 18, instead of Tuesday, December 19 due to the upcoming District Level elections.

The Keta Market Day, which coincided with the elections on Tuesday, December 19, has been shifted back to pave the way for the successful upcoming exercise.

This was confirmed to Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Mr Amos Ametsime, the Presiding Member of the Keta Municipal Assembly.

He said the decision has become necessary “to allow everyone to partake in these important elections”

He indicated that there could be low voter turnout if the needed changes did not apply.

Earlier, some residents have been advocating for the market day to be postponed allowing them to participate fully in the elections on the said day.

“I cannot vote on that day if it is still a market day, voting starts at 7 am but I leave for market by 6 am, I come from Anyako, and by the time I close, voting would end so we are just glad they changed it for us,” a market woman told the GNA.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive for Anloga, in a related development, indicated the decision was taken after concerns from some assembly members as well as market women were raised.

He however urged all aspirants to refrain from campaigning on a partisan basis but resort to the dictates of the local governance system ahead of the polls on Tuesday.

This year’s District Level elections will be held on Tuesday 19th December across the Various Electoral areas in the country.

A total of 77 candidates will be contesting from 22 Electoral Areas within the Keta Municipal on Tuesday.

GNA

