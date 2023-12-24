Christmas eve sales slow in Tamale 

By Ibrahim Nurudeen, GNA

Tamale, Dec 24, GNA – The usual buzz associated with Christmas eve sales is slow in the Central Business District of Tamale as few people were spotted shopping in the area on Sunday.

Some shop owners, who do not open their shops on Sundays, were seen in their shops hoping to get buyers.

While hawkers flooded the streets at the Central Business District, some shops recorded a small number of buyers.

Iddrisu Yahaya, a hawker in the area, said sales was down and expressed hope that things may improve later in the day.

GNA

