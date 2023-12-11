Christian Council holds Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

By Justina Paaga

Takoradi Dec. 11, GNA – The Western Regionalbranch of the Christian Council of churches has held its annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in Takoradi at the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady Star of the Sea.

The well attended event saw the AME Zion, First Baptist, Bethel Methodist, Airforce Methodist-Presby, Salvation Army, All Saints Anglican Church, and Mozama Church International participating.

All the churches in attendance had their choirs and singing bands taking turns to render melodious Christmas and gospel songs, interspersed with bible readings.

The Reverend Sampson Opoku from the Bethel Methodist Church, in a Christmas message dubbed:“The greatest announcement from Heaven”, said Christmas should be a period of sober reflection on the love God has for mankind.

He asked Christians to allow Jesus Christ to take charge of their lives, amend their ways, and live in peace with one another to inherit the Kingdom of God.

“As we sing, let’s reflect on what Jesus Christ stood for and exhibit His attributes,” Rev Opoku said.

“Christians should let the joy the shepherdsexperienced when the angel announced the birth of Jesus Christ reflect in their lives, their work and marriages as they celebrate His birth.”

Rev. Opoku pointed out that Christmas should not only be for merry making but a period for peace and reconciliation among families and communities.

He said Christians should use the yuletide to show love to the less privileged and bring them on board in doing God’s work.

“Do not undermine anyone for all are created in the image and likeness of God”.

He entreated all to trust in the Lord because “ in Himis protection, peace, joy and fruitfulness”.

Mrs Anastasia Williams, the Guest of Honour, expressed appreciation to the choristers for entertaining the congregation with their mellifluoussongs and prayed for God’s anointing to ever be their strength.

Reverend Fr Lawrence Krah, the Administrator, Our Lady Star of the Sea Cathedral, commended the participants for the great show of love to God’s workand promised a wonderful celebration next year.

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is celebrated by Christians on Christmas eve where they sing carols, hymns and choir anthems to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

