Building environmental management partnerships critical to achieving energy transition — US Ambassador to UN 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Dec. 05, GNA – Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has underscored the need for Member States of the UN to build environmental management partnerships to fast-track the attainment of energy transition agenda.

“Building partnerships can help overcome hurdles to transition to more sustainable contingent-owned equipment and result in impactful outcomes for local communities,” she said.

Ambassador Greenfield made the call during a side event organised by the United States Embassy in Ghana during the opening of a two-day UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Accra, on Tuesday.

The global conference being organised on the African Continental for the first time would provide a platform for Member States of the UN to discuss pertinent issues including, women in peacekeeping, protection of civilians, mental health of peacekeepers, safety and security and strategic communications.

The side event intends to explore ways innovative partnerships can contribute to the efforts of Troop-and Police-Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) to meet key UN environmental management goals.

Ambassador Greenfield noted that environmental management was a cross-cutting issue that impacted peacekeepers’ safety and security, mission operations, and the legacy that peacekeepers leave behind.

In its 10-year UN Secretariat Climate Action Plan (UNSCAP), she said, the UN was committed to transforming its operations to achieve a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and sourcing 80% of electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

Transitioning contingent-owned equipment (COE) and adapting operations to incorporate newer, sustainable technologies raised practical and financial challenges for Troop-and Police-contributing Countries(T/PCCs), as new equipment can be costly and may require additional training.

Consistent with the UN’s Pledging Guide for the 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, Ambassador Greenfield said, Member States were encouraged to support UN efforts aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of missions, including through a transition to renewal energy, a reduction in electrical demand, water consumption, and solid waste generation; and improvement in wastewater, solid waste, and energy management.

She stated that the UN Department of Operational System (DOS) was available to provide technical expertise and assistance to T/PCCs to the UN Peacekeeping Operations.

It would also include consultation on environmental prospects related to drinking water purification, renewable energy, trash management and sewage management.

Ambassador Greenfield believed that effective and enduring partnerships between the UN, T/PCCs, and capacity-building partners would enhance the timelines and effectiveness of the environmental management prospects.

GNA

