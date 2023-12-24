Bhim festival to strengthen Africa’s music ties with Caribbean — Stonebwoy 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA – Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, says his annual Bhim festival will seek to strengthen African music ties with the Caribbean region.

Stonebwoy told the concert crowd at the 2023 Bhim Concert-5th Dimension Homecoming edition, that the concert would now be known as the Bhim Festival.

Last Friday’s concert saw Stonebwoy sell out the Accra Sports Stadium, with over 35,000 people in attendance.

The award-winning musician expressed gratitude to all fans who spent time and money to grace the concert, promising them a much bigger experience next year.

Stonebwoy dazzled the fans with a classical live band performance in awe-inspiring moments at arguably the biggest concert in December 2023.

Jamaican artistes 10TIK and Jahmiel also took turns on the stage, and they also thrilled fans with some of the global hit songs.

The atmosphere at the Accra Sports Stadium was ecstatic, with the likes of Epixode, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku, Pappy Kojo, Sefa, Mr Drew and Larusso delivering some thrilling performances.

