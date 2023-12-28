Assemblyman elect committed to the health needs of his people 

Samuel Ackon

KoKuKotue (C/R), Dec 28, GNA- Mr Napoleon Nsarkoh-Tawiah, the assemblyman-elect for the Kotuotue electoral area, has pledged his commitment to support the healthcare needs of the people in the electoral area in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District.

Abeakrom, a community in the electoral area, he said, had a rented apartment for a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound and financed the painting of the building and also supported with other hospital equipment.

Going forward, he disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that, he had secured a parcel of land for the building of a CHPS Compound for the community and its surrounding villages.

He said he would continue to solicit for funds to aid the construction of the building.

Mr. Nsarkoh-Tawiah, 43, an accountant by profession, secured 423 votes while his contender Mr Ato Hackman obtained 301 votes.

He said his periodic engagement with the people and addressing their concerns catapulted him to win the elections.

In his victory speech, he said he would collaborate with all to ensure that the electoral area was counted the best in the district.

He appealed to the government, stakeholders, philanthropists and corporate institutions for support.

