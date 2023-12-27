Apostle Ntumy’s passing: Dr Bawumia describes him as “God’s Chosen General” 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Dec.27, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commiserated with the Church of Pentecost and the bereaved family of Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, a former Chairperson of Church of Pentecost, following his passing on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia wrote: “I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost 1998-2008.

“Apostle Dr Michael Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade “God’s Chosen General.”

“My wife Samira Bawumia and I extend our sincere condolences to the immediate family and the Church of Pentecost.

“May the soul of the selfless man rest in the bosom of the Lord.”

The news of the demise of Apostle Dr Ntumy was announced by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, through a press statement.

He was 65 years.

“Kindly bear the widow and the bereaved family up in prayer,” the release stated.

Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before becoming a Deacon and Elder of the Church.

He got married to his wife, Martha, at age 24.

He began full-time Ministry at age 26 with The Church of Pentecost.

He was called to the office of an Apostle at age 33 and six years later, elected the fourth Chairperson of the Church.

After serving for two terms (10 years), he handed it over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Apostle Ntumy is known to have survived many trials in life, including being held hostage in rebel territory during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s.

He also faced other attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.

The revered man of God served The Church of Pentecost in Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire.

The General Secretary of the Church appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family during this loss period.

“Apostle Dr. Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader. His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant,” the statement said.

“He left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God’s Word,” the statement added.

He was born on September 22, 1958, in Dadieso in the Oti Region.

He left behind a widow and six adult children.

