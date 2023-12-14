Anfoeta Tsebi community benefits from health screening exercise

By Edward Williams,

Anfoeta Tsebi (V/R), Dec. 14, GNA – More than 300 community members of Anfoeta Tsebi, a community in the Ho West District have benefitted from health screening.

The screening, which checked their vitals including sugar level, hypertension, blood pressure and malaria, aimed at ensuring that they lived in good health.

Ms Eyram Koffie, Head of the Health Team made up of health personnel from Anfoeta Tsebi, said the team also educated and created awareness on best health practices for the residents.

She said there was also emergency care provided for cases that needed urgent attention adding that some referrals were also made to residents whose cases needed further help.

Ms Koffie said there was a collaboration with some of their fellow health personnel and the Anfoeta Clinic who supported the success of the programme.

She said the turnout and responses from residents showed that the programme was a success and called for more health programmes in the town.

Ms Koffie said although people from the surrounding communities benefitted, it was the hope of the Team to extend it to all communities in the Area.

Torgbe Dei Penni IV, Chief of Anfoeta Tokorme said the screening came at the right time since it was important for all to be in good health to carry out their daily activities.

He urged the community members not to wait till they fell sick before checking their health statuses.

Mama Dei III, Queen Mother of Anfoeta Tokorme, also donated bales of used clothes, bags, and shoes to the residents of the community.

She said since her birthday coincided with that of Ms Koffie, she thought it nice to donate to her subjects who were already receiving free checkups on their health.

Mama Dei commended the Team for their support towards the residents which was impactful.

She said a worrying trend found was that most residents were self-medicating, do not frequently go for medical checkups while some discontinued their medication from health facilities once they felt well adding that it was the hope that there would be a change in attitude after the education given.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the benevolent individuals and the traditional leaders for ensuring that they lived in good health.

GNA

