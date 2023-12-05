AMOSA 99 launches 25 anniversary, unveil celebration logo and project

By Victoria Agyemang,

Cape Coast, Dec. 05, GNA – The 1999-year Group of Aggrey Memorial Old Students Association (AMOSA), has launched its 25th anniversary celebration by unveiling a logo that embodied its storied legacy project.

The event scheduled to take place in March 2024, will be on the theme: “Celebrating Our Silver Jubilee: Supporting Education Within a Serene Environment Anchored on Discipline”.

Activities to be featured for the celebration include free medical screening for the people of Brafo Yaw, the School’s catchment community and free National Health Insurance Registration for the non-teaching staff of Aggrey Memorial A.ME. Zion Senior High School.

Other activities would be the commissioning of the Legacy Project, career development show for current students, exhibition and promotion of products and services of Amosa 99 Entrepreneurs and a thanksgiving service to climax the celebration.

Mr Isaac Kofi Dankwa, the Planning Committee Chairman, in an address said the project for his Year Group would be the redesigning of the school’s entrance to enhance its image.

The whole project would cost GHC 330.000.00 which would help improve security and ensure discipline in the school.

Mr Theophilus Tei Agyanou, the Board Chair for the anniversary called on all old students to join hands by supporting the project to change the status of their alma mater.

He appealed to corporate bodies to support the laudable initiative to create an enabling environment for the students and teachers for improved academic outcomes.

