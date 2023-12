Dec 24 (BBC/GNA) – A US woman with a rare double uterus has given birth twice in two days – after a “one in a million” pregnancy.

People in the delivery room could be heard cheering as Kelsey Hatcher welcomed her first baby Roxi Layla on Tuesday night.

Her second baby, Rebel Laken was born the following morning.

In total, Ms Hatcher was in labour for 20 hours at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

GNA/Credit: BBC

