Akan NPP Parliamentary primary underway at Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), Dec 2, GNA – The Akan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has started voting to elect the Parliamentary Candidate for the party for the 2024 general polls.

The poll which started at 0740am would see 632 voters casting their ballots.

Three candidates including; Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, a Business Consultant with the Volta Lake Transport Ltd and Tassah Abubakar Safiwu, a Farm Manager are contesting.

Mr Patrick Krampah, an Agent for Rashid Bawa and Adams Mutakil, Agent for Tassah Safiwu were present before the polls started.

The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission led by Mr. Justice Odame-Frempong, the District Electoral Officer is supervising the polls.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service led by Supt. Gyan-Mante Frimpong, Kadjebi District Police Commander was present at the venue to maintain law and order.

The election is taking place at the campus of the Kadjebi -Asato Senior High School (KASEC), Kadjebi.

