We cannot in good conscience support principles of 2024 budget — NDC Minority

Accra, Dec 02, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority said it cannot in good conscience support the principles of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

A statement issued by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Caucus on Wednesday, November 29, runaway from the Government’s 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy; sensing defeat over its failure to rally its numbers for Parliamentary Business.

It said the Speaker of Parliament had earlier stated that his voice vote had been challenged under order 113 (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

It noted that the Speaker put the question for a voice vote twice and stated that in his opinion “the ayes have it”.

The statement said this opinion was subsequently challenged by Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, citing order 113 (2) of the Standing Orders.

It said Order 113(2) calls for a head count of all Members of Parliament present and voting.

It said the Speaker then ruled on the motion that the application was in order and that head count should commence.

The statement said it was at this point that Majority Members, sensing defeat, started packing fled the Chamber and abandoned their own budget, leaving only the NDC Minority Caucus to carry on with Parliamentary Business.

Adding that but the Speaker suspended the House and immediately upon its resumption, he adjourned proceedings until Thursday, 30th November.

The statement said as it stands now, the 2024 budget had not been approved.

It said throughout the budget debate, the NDC Minority Group insisted that it could not support the Government’s new taxes because the poverty level in the country is just too high, and this would put an extra burden on already suffocating businesses.

“We, the NDC Minority, cannot in good conscience support the principles of this budget at this time,” it said.

