Accra Metro awards 11 farmers and a school for their hard work

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Dec. 02, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has awarded 11 farmers and a school for their hard work and contribution to agriculture production in the country.

The awardees were honoured during this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration organised by the AMA on the theme: “Delivering smart solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

Mr Mohammed Awal, a 43-year-old livestock farmer emerged the overall Metro Best Farmer and took home a tricycle, pair of wellington boots, five cutlasses, and two Knapsack sprayers.

Saint Mary’s Senior High School at Korle Gonno was adjudged the Best Institution for their commitment and resilience in the school gardening project incorporated in the teaching programme.

They received a polytank (Rambo 500), one Knapsack sprayer, five watering cans, wheelbarrow, five spades, eight bags of compost, one bag of fertiliser, water hose, six hoes, and two cutlasses.

The Best woman Poultry Farmer went to Madam Regina Doughblor, a 75-year-old at Kaneshie. She was awarded a deep freezer, three bags of feed (broiler starter), half piece of cloth and two cutlasses.

The other awardees were Mr Ali Adama, a physically challenged vegetable farmer, got a water pump, a bag of fertiliser, a wheelbarrow, pair of wellington boots, one Knapsack sprayer and two cutlasses.

The Best Climate Smart Crop Vegetable Farmer went to Mr Salifu Adams received a water pump, a bag of fertilizer, wheelbarrow, Knapsack sprayer, watering can and two cutlasses while Nii Boye Quarcoo, Metro Best Hook and Line Fisher took home a deep freezer, 200 yards line and two cutlasses, respectively.

Others were Mr Ezekiel Adama, Best “Ali Poli Watsa” Fisher was awarded with 25 metre fishing net, 18-one-quarter fishing net, half piece of cloth and two

cutlasses and Best Fish Processor went to Madam Mary Neequaye received a deep freezer and two cutlasses.

Mr Mohammed Mustapha, a livestock farmer was given a deep freezer, three bags of feed and two cutlasses, while the Best Agricultural Extension Officer went to Miss Naomi Mensah of AMA took home a laptop, a sprayer and two cutlasses.

The rest of the awardees were Mr Abdullah Ibrahim at Korle Bu, and the Makola Butchers Association.

Madam Naa Dakoa Newman, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi in a speech on behalf of Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive said agricultural development remained the topmost priority of the government and that it was the key driver of Ghana’s economy.

She said the agricultural sector has employed an average of 38.3 per cent of the total work force and contributing 20 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product between 2017 to 2022 and boosted by the Government’s Planting for Food and Jobs.

She said the sector was affected by climate change and the greenhouse gas emissions, hence the need to deliver smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience.

Madam Newman said the AMA had benefitted from programmes like Rearing for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development under the Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana, a Canadian sponsored programme and amount of 59,083 was allocated to the Department of Agriculture of the Assembly to improve extension service delivery.

She expressed gratitude to companies which contributed to the success of the Farmers’ Day, such as Amen Amen Institute, Multivet Ghana Limited, Aglow Agricultural products, Agrimat Ghana Limited, and Domod Ghana Limited while showing appreciation to Dr Oko Vanderpuye who contributed and continue to support the programme.

Mr Kodwo Ennin Fynn, Metro Director of Agriculture of the AMA said the department was promoting home gardening, backyard farming and rooftop gardening in over 50 households and some schools such as; St Mary’s Girls School, Accra Wesley Girls, Kaneshie Methodist, who were provided with coconut seedlings for cultivation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

