Agortime-Ziope: Forty-three persons file to contest in District Level elections  

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Dec. 15, GNA- A total of 43 aspirants are contesting the District Assembly elections in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.

The district has 15 electoral areas, featuring 41 men and two women aspirants respectively.

Madam Josephine Botchway, the District Officer for the Electoral Commission, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.

The women are Madam Beatrice De-Gaulle of the Keyime electoral area and Madam Peace Gbafa of the Abehenease Electoral Area.

Madam Gbafa told the GNA that she intended to improve the area’s standard of living by lobbying for developmental projects.

She said sanitation, water, and education would be her top priorities, and she would work with the Assembly and non-governmental organisations to achieve her target.

Madam Gbafa said, Agotime-Wodome was experiencing acute water shortage and a broken borehole, forcing the locals to rely on an unsafe stream.

She said that there were places without light, such as portions of Ahiagbakope, Wodome, and Sukpalikope, which put the safety of the locals in jeopardy.

She, therefore, promised to lead efforts at addressing the issues if given the nod and had since urged voters to support her.

Madam De-Gaulle, on the other hand, told the GNA that there were majority of farmers in her electoral area and that if elected, she would work with all appropriate government agencies and non-governmental organisations to give female farmers the assistance they required to boost their farming output.

Madam De-Gaulle said she would advocate financial support to help women in small businesses grow them and address teenage pregnancy in the area.

GNA

