African Society for Laboratory Medicine to hold confab 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Dec 10, GNA-The African Society for Laboratory Medicine is geared to meet for the ASLM2023 conference, the premier gathering of laboratory medicine and healthcare professionals dedicated to transforming African healthcare.

The conference is scheduled to take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa from 12 to 15 December 2023 for the groundbreaking in-person event first post-Covid-19.

The conference will provide an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations in laboratory medicine and healthcare in Africa.

Aulora Stally, ASLM2023 Communications Lead, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the conference would offer the opportunity to network with health professionals from around the world, share insights and expertise as well and contribute to the development of strategies for strengthening laboratory medicine systems in Africa.

The ASLM2023 conference is being held under the theme: “Shaping laboratory systems and diagnostics services for the 21st Century: Embracing the Change.”

This theme reflects the importance of laboratory medicine in addressing the challenges of the 21st century such as infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, and strengthening health systems.

This year’s conference brings together leading experts from laboratories, public health, and clinical fields to discuss the latest technical advancements, policy developments, and shared experiences in laboratory medicine in Africa.

The conference will feature a wide range of activities, including plenary sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and poster presentations.

This year’s conference brings together leading experts from laboratories, public health, and clinical fields to discuss the latest technical advancements, policy developments, and shared experiences in laboratory medicine in Africa.

The ASLM 2023 conference will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing laboratory medicine’s evolving landscape by the continent’s leading healthcare visionaries.

Debates will pave the way for a modernised approach to laboratory medicine in the 21st century by scrutinising cutting-edge innovations and advancements that will mould its future.

GNA

MA/CA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

