Accra 2023: LOC begins intense awareness campaign, launches theme song

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA – The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th African Games marched through the principal streets of Accra as part of efforts to create awareness ahead of the games in March 2024.

The walk and float, which started at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw members of the LOC, high-profile personalities from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Sporting Federation Heads engage some locals on the need to patronise the games.

They were also joined by “Di Asa” ladies as they distributed Ghana flags, branded T-shirts, and other souvenirs.

Speaking after the walk/float, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the LOC, urged participants to inform others that the whole of Africa was coming to Ghana and needed their support to hold successful games.

“We are getting closer to the games, and we will make it happen in Ghana. People gave us no chance in the past, but we will deliver the games as promised,” he said.

The walk/float event was preceded by the launch of the 13th African Games theme song “Experience the African Dream,” which was composed by Ebenezer Crassie, a.k.a. Oshogbo.

Oshogbo, who is a music producer, emerged as the winner of the theme song competition, toppling over 300 entries that were shortlisted by music experts, including the legendary Bessa Simons, President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports at the launch of the theme song, Oshogbo said he never imagined winning the contest but was elated with the outcome.

“I never thought I would emerge victorious in the competition, but I believe hard work pays, going through music school and the challenges that come along. I really want to thank God for bringing me this far, and it should serve as encouragement for others to pursue their dreams,” he said.

Oshogbo also rallied support for the LOC, urging Ghanaians to support them in their quest to hold successful games in March 2024.

GNA

