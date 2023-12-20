2023 AFCON: John Antwi returns to Black Stars, nine other home-based players called

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Coach Chris Hughton has handed call-up to Dreams FC prolific attacker John Antwi alongside nine other home-based players in his provisional 55-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Antwi, who returned to the Ghana Premier League in the 2022/2023 season received an invitation for his superb performance after helping Dreams FC to reach the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup Group Stage.

The goal-scoring expert, earned call-ups to the Black Stars in 2017 and 2020 for the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers respectively.

Also Premier League Champions Medeama SC quintet Hamidu Abdul Fatawu, Felix Kyei, Abdulai Nurudeen, Jonathan Sowah and Derrick Fordjour were invited, with Emmanuel Antwi and Benjamin Asare of Accra Great Olympics, Godfred Atuahene of Dreams FC, Razak Simpson of Nations FC as well as Asante Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey completing the list for the home-based players..

Hughton would prune his squad to 23 or maximum 27 players according to CAF’s rules on the number of players for the biggest continental showpiece.

The Black Stars are paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

The Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 – Sunday February 11, 2024.

GNA

