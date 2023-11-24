Women’s FA Cup R64: Police Ladies dare Immigration Ladies in crunch derby, Berry Ladies face Jonina Ladies

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.24, GNA – The draw for the Women’s FA Cup Round of 64 is set as security sides, Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies have a score to settle, this time not on the battle field but on the pitch.

It would be a top clash between the two sides who would be hoping to sail through to the Round of 32 stage with ease.

Premier League side, Police Ladies who finished runners-up in the Women’s FA Cup last season are confident of jetting off to a successful start this time round having caused a scare in the competition.

Immigration Ladies on the other hand, would fight to sweep all three points from their rivals despite being tagged as underdogs.

Elsewhere, Premier League newbies Jonina FC would also chase for a place in the next stage of the competition against Berry Ladies.

Berry Ladies were eliminated in the round of 32 stage last season after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Police Ladies.

In other fixtures, PearlPia Ladies would take on Northern Ladies whereas defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies would face Fosu Royal Ladies.

Herein the full fixtures

Upper East Region

Zorkor Liberty Ladies vrs Kunkua Ladies FC

Northern Ladies

Yoo Ladies vrs FC Young Queens

Kumbungu Ladies vrs FC Savannah

Pearlpia Ladies vrs Northern Ladies

Bolga All Stars Ladies vrs Tamale Super Ladies

Anfaani Ladies vrs Nasara Ladies

Upper West Region

Wa All Stars Ladies vrs Bagabaga Ladies

Real Crusaders vrs Kpongu Maidens

Brong Ahafo Region

Fosu Royal Ladies vrs Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Gyagba Ladies FC vrs Jaman Vision Ladies FC

Prisons Ladies vrs Ken Hammer Ladies

Ashanti Region

Dynamite Ladies draw a bye

Osei Tutu Ladies vrs Soccer Angel Ladies

Supreme Ladies vrs Nana Afia Kobi Ampem

Ashtown Ladies vrs Dreamz Ladies

Fabulous Ladies vrs Kumasi Sports Academy

Western Region

Hasaacas Ladies vrs Blacoe Soccer

Hassport Ladies vrs Immaculate Ladies

Wisdom Ladies Fc vrs Leona Ladies

Central Region

Kessewa Ladies vrs Socrates Maidens

Soccer Intellectuals vrs Sealions FC

Essiam Socrates vrs Ali Royal Ladies

Mfantsiman Royal Ladies vrs Ladystrikers

Eastern Region

Valued Girls vrs Kotoku Rush Ladies

Volta Region

Rootz Sistaz FC vrs Ketu Ladies

Agave Glad Ladies vrs Dream Big Ladies

Greater Accra Region

Police Ladies vrs Immigration Ladies

Berry Ladies vrs Jonina Ladies

Blessed Ladies vrs Ideal Ladies

Fc Epiphany Warriors vrs Anlo Ladies

Army Ladies vrs GAR Ladies

Halifax Queens vrs Faith Ladies

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

