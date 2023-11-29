WAFCON qualifiers: GFA President Kurt Okraku visits Black Queens camp ahead of Namibia clash

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has paid a visit to the Black Queens camp ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Namibia.

The Ghanaian side would seek to make an appearance in the 2024 WAFCON tournament after five years of missing out, as they take on their opponents in a two-legged encounter.

Mr. Okraku urged the ladies to play their hearts out to secure a first leg advantage before finishing the assignment in the second leg.

He said he was confident the team would book a place in the continental party to announce their presence on the big stage.

The GFA President was accompanied by Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary, Chris Hughton, Black Stars head coach, and Ama Brobey Williams, Head of Women’s Football at the Technical Directorate.

The Black Queens would take on the Brave Gladiators at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023.

