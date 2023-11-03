Vivo Energy launches wellness programme for commercial drivers

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA – The Vivo Energy Ghana, in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has launched a wellness programme for commercial drivers called “Fit2Dive Wellness Programme”.

The Programme which is also in collaboration with Health Nexus Network aims to promote and enhance the physical and mental well-being of commercial drivers, and ensure they maintain optimal health and safety standards while on the road.

Speaking at the programme in Accra, Mr Joseph Kankam, Health Safety Security Environment and Quality Manager (HSSEQ) said “following the successful launch and roll-out of our STOP, THINK & DRIVE road safety campaign, we are excited to refocus on the health of our commercial drivers.

“We believe that investing in the wellness of our drivers is essential for fostering a safer and more efficient transportation system.”

He said the programme also aims to reduce the risks associated with fatigue, stress and other health-related factors that could compromise the safety on the roads.

Mr Kankam, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Ghana Ghana, Mr Kadar Maiga, stated that his outfit had designed a comprehensive wellness programme that included health screening, fitness training, and educational seminars, among others.

Divers who participated in the programme went through free occupational health screening, where their blood pressure, temperature, sugar level, among others were checked.

According to Mr Kankam, beyond the screening, advocacy and education, the company as part of the Fit2Drive wellness programme would liaise with the transport unions to organise fitness sessions for drivers at selected bus terminals.

He added that the sessions would help to enhance their physical and mental well-being, reducing the risk of accident caused by health-related issues.

“Regular exercise can improve alertness, reaction times and overall physical capabilities, making drivers more responsive and resilient on the road.

“Additionally, promoting healthy lifestyles through fitness sessions can contribute to long-term wellness, and reduce the likelihood of chronic health conditions that may impair driving abilities,” he added.

Mr Kankam encouraged stakeholders to take advantage of the programme to prioritise their health and well-being of those closer to you, saying “we can collectively ensure a brighter, healthier and more secure future for all.”

He urged drivers, fleet operators, regulatory agencies, among others to join hands in supporting the initiative stating that “together, let us prioritise the well-being of our drivers, ensuring that they are physically and mentally fit to navigate our roads safely.”

Mr Kankam, appealed to stakeholders to work hand in hand towards a future where road safety would not just be a priority but a shared responsibility.

Dr Elvis Kuma Forson, Chairman, Health Nexus Network, said drivers should not only think about loading their vehicle and driving but rather they should take keen interest in their health and well-being.

He said “money cannot buy life and if you have life, you have everything and can do everything.”

Mr David Wuaku, Director, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, NRSA commended Vivo Energy Ghana and its partners for launching the “STOP, THINK and DRIVE Road Safety Campaign” saying it had reduced road accidents, deaths and injuries in the country.

“If you watch the statistics of road accidents in the country, this year’s road accidents have seen a slight reduction compared to last year,” he said.

“The number of accident cases has reduced by seven per cent as against last year, the number of death cases has also reduced by 11 per cent as against last year and the number of injuries has also reduced by two per cent as against last year,” he added.

Mr Wuaku therefore encouraged stakeholders, especially drivers, to embrace the Fit2Drive wellness programme for the betterment of all and advised them to be mindful of their health.

