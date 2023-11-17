Unemployed remanded for failing to meet bail condition

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (W/R) Nov. 17, GNA – The Enchi District Magistrate court has granted bail of GH￠10,000, with two sureties to Desmond Kwoffie, unemployed, for allegedly causing harm to two persons at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

Although Kwoffie aged 19, pleaded not guilty to the offence, he failed to meet the bail condition, and the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer had no option than to remand him into police custody.

The accused is expected to re-appear in court on Monday November 20, 2023.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said James Bawa, a farmer and Joseph Yaw, a mechanic, resided at Ellubullu junction and Nankaba, were the complainants, while Kwoffie lived at Kokoase, all in the Aowin Municipality.

He said on September 17, 2023, at about 2300 hours, the complainants who were friends went to La Twins Inn drinking spot in Enchi after a programme.

Detective Inspector Agyare said while at the bar, accused walked in and enquired from the complainants, if they knew one Azaa’s house but Joseph told him that he had no idea.

Prosecution said without any provocation the accused became furious, went for a broken bottle and held Joseph’s shirt, but James quickly intervened, and, in the process, he sustained injuries on his left elbow and right index finger.

Kwoffie who was not satisfied, attacked Joseph again with the broken bottle giving him cuts on the neck, and both reported the incident at the Enchi police station, and the accused was arrested, said Detective Inspector Agyare.

The prosecutor said the complainants were issued with police medical report forms to seek treatment at the Enchi Government Hospital, and later returned the medical form duly endorsed by a medical officer at the facility.

Detective Inspector Agyare said in his caution statement, Kwoffie admitted the offence and was charged and brought before court.

GNA

